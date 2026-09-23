Beşiktaş Plot Winter Move for Newcastle United Midfielder Joe Willock

Beşiktaş have positioned Newcastle United midfielder Joe Willock at a transfer target for January window, with the Black Eagles actively preparing a renewed attempt to bring the 27-year-old to Tüpraş Stadyumu, sources have told Turkish-Football.

Having added Salih Özcan and Fabio Miretti to their central options during the summer, head coach Vincenzo Italiano remains keen to bolster his engine room with dynamic, press-resistant quality. Willock’s tactical versatility—capable of operating as both a box-to-box engine (No. 8) and an advanced central creator (No. 10)—has made him a core objective for the club’s winter squad planning.

Contract Situation & Summer Background

Beşiktaş launched initial inquiries for Willock during the summer market, going as far as submitting a €20m formal proposal. However, Newcastle United rejected the approach following key Premier League performances from the midfielder.

With Willock entering the final year of his contract at St James’ Park, the leverage has shifted significantly. Beşiktaş’s hierarchy are exploring pre-contract terms or a heavily reduced winter fee to secure the player without overextending their transfer budget. Valued at approximately €14m, the former Arsenal academy graduate represents a major opportunity for the Istanbul outfit.

On-Pitch Impact & European Target

Despite speculation surrounding his future, Willock has made an impressive start to the 2026–27 campaign under Eddie Howe. Across seven appearances in all competitions, the midfielder has registered three goals, including key strikes in domestic cup action and Premier League rotations.

Among European suitors monitoring Willock’s contract resolution, Beşiktaş have emerged as the most persistent interested party. With the Black Eagles pushing on domestic and European fronts, securing Willock’s signature in January would provide Italiano with a proven Premier League ball-carrier capable of elevating the team’s tactical intensity.