Beşiktaş Prepare Loan Move For Man United Winger

Turkish giants Beşiktaş are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United winger Antony on loan during the upcoming January transfer window according to Milliyet.

The latest report follows claims that the Black Eagles were interested in making an offer for the winger.

However, the Black Eagles would struggle to sign Antony on a permanent move and have instead opted to try for a loan move until the end of the season.

This would strengthen the Besiktas attack and give Antony regular playing time in a potential Super Lig title challenging side.

The 24-year-old Brazilian has struggled to make a significant impact at Old Trafford since his high-profile move from Ajax in 2022. With limited playing time under new manager Ruben Amorim, Antony could be open to a temporary move to gain regular minutes.

Beşiktaş, known for their ambitious transfer strategies, see Antony as a potential game-changer. His pace, skill, and attacking flair could add a new dimension to their team. However, securing a loan deal for a player of Antony’s caliber and wage demands could be challenging.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United would be willing to loan out the talented winger, especially considering the significant transfer fee they paid to acquire him.