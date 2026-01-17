Beşiktaş President Confirms Aston Villa Offer for Tammy Abraham; Open to Player Swap

Beşiktaş president Serdal Adalı has addressed the growing speculation surrounding Tammy Abraham’s future, confirming that the club has received a formal offer from Aston Villa.

While Adalı maintained that the Black Eagles are not actively looking to sell their leading marksman during the January window, he revealed that the club would be open to a deal if it involved a player exchange. According to the president, Beşiktaş have already identified specific members of Unai Emery’s squad they would like to bring to Istanbul in return.

The Exchange Proposal

Speaking on Friday, Adalı clarified the current status of negotiations and hinted that the “cash-only” approach from the Premier League side might not be enough to get the deal over the line.

“There is an offer for Abraham. We do not favour Abraham’s departure,” Adalı explained as reported by Turkish-Football at his press conference. “There are no other players offered [currently]. If that comes, we will sit down and think about it.”

“There is no player in the offer we received. There are players that the technical staff want from Aston Villa. We conveyed it to them.”

Adalı also noted that a second, unnamed English club has registered interest in the 28-year-old striker, but reiterated that Beşiktaş are in no rush to part ways with a player who has become central to their tactical setup.

A Complex Transfer Web

The logistics of the move are complicated by Abraham’s current contractual status. The striker arrived in Turkey on loan from AS Roma last summer, but Adalı confirmed that Beşiktaş have already met the performance criteria required to trigger their obligation to buy.

Abraham has been in prolific form in the Süper Lig, netting seven goals in 17 league appearances. His resurgence caught the eye of Unai Emery, who views the forward as the ideal candidate to bolster Villa’s attack following Roma’s decision to sign Donyell Malen as Abraham’s long-term replacement in Italy.

While personal terms between Abraham and Aston Villa are not expected to be a hurdle, the move now hinges on whether Villa are willing to sacrifice a member of their current first-team squad to satisfy Beşiktaş’ demands.

With the technical staff in Istanbul already handing over a “wishlist” of Villa players, the ball is firmly in the court of the Premier League side to decide if they are willing to sanction a swap deal to bring their former star back to Villa Park.