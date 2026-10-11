Besiktas President Proposes Anthony Taylor to Lead Central Referees Committee

Beşiktaş President Serdal Adalı has called for radical structural reform in Turkish football officiating, proposing that foreign Referee Director Anthony Taylor be appointed to lead the Central Referees Committee (MHK).

Adalı addressed journalists following his official certification ceremony, delivering a scathing criticism of current Süper Lig refereeing standards while demanding transparent, neutral management.

“15 Points Lost Due to Refereeing Mistakes”

Adalı emphasized that administrative inconsistency and questionable officiating decisions have directly compromised Beşiktaş’s domestic campaign:

“I stated it back then and I will say it again: we have lost 15 points solely due to refereeing errors. Names do not matter to us—our only demand is the establishment of a fair and unbiased administration.”

Proposing Anthony Taylor to Restore Trust

Addressing ongoing restructuring inside the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) and the MHK, Adalı suggested appointing English official Anthony Taylor—who recently oversaw domestic match assignments during administrative transitions—to permanently lead the committee:

“If a proper Federation and MHK that everyone can trust takes charge, these systemic issues can be completely resolved within six months. Anthony Taylor could take the helm of the MHK.”

Adalı’s proposals reflect growing pressure from Süper Lig club executives to modernize Turkish refereeing infrastructure, weaponizing independent foreign oversight to eliminate controversy and restore credibility to the league’s title race.