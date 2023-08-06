Besiktas President Travels to London For Talks Over Arsenal Winger

Beşiktaş is still pursuing Arsenal’s star winger Nicolas Pepe. Pepe wants to leave Arsenal and Beşiktaş’s president, Ahmet Nur Çebi, has traveled to London to try to sign him according to Fotomac.

Çebi met with Pepe and his agent and they discussed the terms of a possible transfer. Beşiktaş is hoping to sign Pepe for a lower price than his market value of €18 million.

If Beşiktaş can agree a deal with Arsenal and Pepe, he could be in Turkey as early as next week.

Pepe would be a major signing for Beşiktaş, as he is a talented winger who can also play as a striker.

He spent last season on loan at Nice, where he scored eight goals and one assist 28 appearances.

Pepe is a Ivory Coast international, and he has scored 10 goals in 37 appearances for his country.

He also has interest from Fenerbahçe, but Beşiktaş is confident that they can sign him.

Beşiktaş is hoping to use Pepe’s desire to leave Arsenal to their advantage.

They are willing to offer him a lucrative contract and they are confident that they can agree a deal with Arsenal for a lower price than his market value.