Besiktas President Wants Rangers Boss Steven Gerrard To Take Over As Manager

Besiktas president Ahmet Nur Cebi wants Rangers manager Steven Gerrard to replace Abdullah Avci according to Fanatik.

Per the source, Cebi wants to get rid of Avci who has lost seven of his last eight games.

There is however, one problem. Besiktas are in financial trouble and have hit their spending limit.

The Black Eagles are unable to make new transfers in January.

The Black-Whites want to part ways with Avci but would have to compensate the former Turkey national team manager for terminating his contract early.

The report goes onto claim that Gerrard was the number one name on Cebi’s list when he took charge as Besiktas president in October.

Gerrard is under contract at Rangers until 2024 and earns approximately £1.6m per season.

Besiktas have hit a poor run of form and are currently 10 points behind league leaders Sivasspor.

Rangers meanwhile are just two points behind league leaders Celtic and could go top if they win their game in hand.