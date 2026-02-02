Besiktas Ramp Up Pursuit of Wolves Defender Emmanuel Agbadou

Beşiktaş have reportedly accelerated negotiations with Wolverhampton Wanderers to secure the signing of Ivorian center-back Emmanuel Agbadou before the Turkish transfer window draws to a close.

The 28-year-old defender is said to be eager for a move to Istanbul, with the “Black Eagles” making him a defensive priority to shore up their backline for the second half of the season.

Negotiations Back on Track

The deal has seen several twists over the last few weeks. Beşiktaş initially saw an opening bid rejected but returned with an improved package valued at approximately €14 million. While the Turkish club’s president recently indicated that terms were being finalized, talks briefly stalled after Agbadou’s representatives traveled to Istanbul without reaching a final agreement.

However, according to Turkish journalist Oğuzhan Genç, Beşiktaş have now “intensified” their efforts. The urgency comes as Wolves navigate a difficult Premier League campaign, currently sitting at the bottom of the table and overhauling their squad to fight off relegation.

Agbadou’s Molineux Stint

Agbadou joined Wolves from French side Reims in January 2025. Despite the club’s struggles, he has been a consistent presence when available, making 14 league appearances this term. His involvement was recently limited due to his commitments with the Ivory Coast national team at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Wolves’ Deadline Day Shuffle

The potential exit of Agbadou comes amidst a flurry of activity at Molineux. As the English window closes, Wolves are reportedly finalizing several moves:

Angel Gomes is expected to arrive on loan from Marseille.

Adam Armstrong is set to join from Southampton.

Jørgen Strand Larsen is rumored to be heading to Crystal Palace.

Beşiktaş remain hopeful that Wolves’ desire to balance their books and reshape their squad will lead to a “green light” for Agbadou’s departure. With the player reportedly “keen on a new life” in Türkiye, the focus is now on the two clubs to bridge the final gap in valuation.