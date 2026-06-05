Besiktas Readies Substantial Bid for Arsenal Winger

Turkish powerhouse Beşiktaş has placed Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard at the absolute top of their transfer wishlist ahead of the upcoming summer window according to Sporx.

The Istanbul-based club is preparing a substantial formal offer to test the Gunners’ resolve as they look to completely overhaul their attacking options.

Beşiktaş Readies ‘Serious Offer’ for Belgian International

With the summer transfer market underway, Beşiktaş is determined to bring proven European pedigree to their frontline. Trossard has emerged as the definitive priority for the Turkish Süper Lig side, which is reportedly looking to acquire two high-quality wide attackers to bolster their squad for the upcoming campaign.

Aggressive Pursuit: Beşiktaş is currently structuring a lucrative proposal designed to persuade both the player and the north London club to agree to a deal.

Widespread Interest: The 31-year-old Belgian winger is no stranger to transfer speculation, having previously drawn attention from Premier League outfits like Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

Arsenal’s Stance and Squad Management

The potential move comes at a time of transition for the Gunners under sporting director Andrea Berta. While Arsenal has already confirmed that eight players will leave the club this summer, managing senior squad depth remains a delicate balancing act.

Reluctance to Sell: Despite the looming approach from Turkey, Arsenal management remains hesitant to greenlight Trossard’s exit. The Belgian remains a highly valued, reliable first-team contributor who has proven essential to Mikel Arteta’s tactical flexibility.

Firm Position: Unless Beşiktaş presents an undeniably massive financial package, the London club intends to retain the forward to maintain their competitive edge in both domestic and European competitions.