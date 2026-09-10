Beşiktaş Refuse to Relinquish Interest in Newcastle’s Joe Willock

Beşiktaş have not abandoned their pursuit of Newcastle United midfielder Joe Willock, with the Istanbul club laying the groundwork to reignite negotiations during the January transfer window, sources have told Turkish-Football.

Despite reinforcing their midfield unit over the summer with the arrivals of Salih Özcan and Fabio Miretti, Serdal Adalı’s administration remain determined to secure the 27-year-old Englishman at the request of manager Vincenzo Italiano.

The Summer Stumbling Block

Beşiktaş made sustained efforts to bring Willock to Tüpraş Stadyumu before the European transfer deadline:

The Black Eagles submitted an official €20 million offer to Newcastle United.

Magpies manager Eddie Howe rejected the approach, valuing Willock’s tactical role and versatility in domestic and cup competitions.

Willock reportedly signaled openness to the move and requested Newcastle lower their demands, though negotiations ultimately stalled following his strong early-season form—including a goal against Liverpool.

January Strategy and Contract Dynamics

With Willock entering the final 18 months of his contract at St James’ Park, Beşiktaş view the upcoming winter window as an ideal opportunity to test Newcastle’s resolve.

Italiano views Willock’s box-to-box athleticism as the missing piece in his central midfield structure. Should Newcastle continue to resist transfer talks in January, Beşiktaş’s hierarchy are prepared to monitor his situation closely ahead of a potential free transfer strategy when his deal expires.