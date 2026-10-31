Beşiktaş Reignite Interest in Newcastle United Midfielder Joe Willock

Beşiktaş are preparing a renewed mid-season swoop for Newcastle United midfielder Joe Willock, with the Turkish giants readying a €10 million (£8.5m) bid ahead of the January transfer window, as reported by Aksam.

Manager Vincenzo Italiano is keen to reinforce his midfield options following a serious injury to star playmaker Orkun Kökçü.

The Black Eagles had previously tested Newcastle’s resolve during the summer transfer window with an offer approaching €18 million, but the deal ultimately collapsed after Matthias Jaissle took charge at St James’ Park and retained the Englishman.

However, with Willock’s contract on Tyneside entering its final six months at the end of the season, the dynamics have shifted significantly.

The 27-year-old will be eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs in January,putting pressure on Newcastle to sanction a discounted sale or risk losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Despite the speculation, Willock recently publicly reaffirmed his commitment to the Magpies:

“I feel valued here. It is my fifth year at this club and I feel I have matured both personally and in my role within the squad. With so many young players coming through, my role is slightly different this season—I want to guide them while continuing to develop my own career.”

Beşiktaş remain confident that a €10 million offer could prove decisive for Newcastle’s board, allowing the Super Lig club to secure their top target six months ahead of schedule to bolster both their domestic title push and UEFA Europa League campaign.