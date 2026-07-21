Beşiktaş Renew Mohamed Salah Pursuit with Sponsor-Backed ‘Ronaldo Model’

Turkish Süper Lig giants Beşiktaş have officially reopened ambitious talks to sign Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah, leveraging an innovative financial strategy structured after the deal that brought Cristiano Ronaldo to Saudi Arabia, according to Daily Sabah.

With the Egyptian icon entering the final year of his deal at Anfield, the Black Eagles’ board is working alongside prominent corporate sponsors to assemble a record-breaking financial package capable of luring the 34-year-old forward to Istanbul.

Key Highlights of the Proposal

The ‘Ronaldo Framework’: Rather than funding the transfer entirely from club coffers, Beşiktaş are partnering with major private sponsors and commercial consortiums who will cover the vast majority of Salah’s lucrative wages in exchange for image rights and global marketing platforms.

Liverpool Contract Status: Salah has yet to sign a extension on Merseyside, opening the door for foreign clubs to present formal contract offers ahead of the upcoming windows.

Board Ambition: Beşiktaş executives view Salah not only as a marquee sporting addition to challenge for the title, but as a commercial catalyst to elevate the club’s international brand reach across the Middle East and North Africa.

A Blockbuster Ambition for the Süper Lig

While Saudi Pro League clubs remain heavily linked with the Egyptian international, Beşiktaş hope their proximity to Europe, elite European competition status, and creative funding model will prove competitive enough to secure one of the boldest transfer coups in Turkish football history.