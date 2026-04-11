Besiktas Reveals Record Debt Figures in Latest Financial Update

During the first Supreme Council Council (Divan Kurulu) meeting of 2026, Beşiktaş J.K. officially announced its latest financial standing, revealing a significant increase in the club’s total debt mountain.

The Debt Breakdown

According to the report presented by the club’s auditing board, Beşiktaş’s total debt has reached 24,362,049,178 Turkish Liras (approximately $750 million USD at current rates) as of November 30, 2025.

This represents a steep rise from previous disclosures. For comparison, the club’s debt was reported at 22.53 billion TL on August 31, 2025, marking an increase of roughly 1.8 billion TL in just a three-month period.

Financial Pressures and Interest Burden

The announcement, made by Audit Board member Özgür Şentürk, underscored the growing financial strain on one of Turkey’s “Big Three” clubs. Analysts note that a significant portion of the increase is attributed to the club’s heavy interest burden and the continued volatility of the Turkish Lira. Reports from late 2025 suggested the club was paying millions of Euros in interest annually, a figure that continues to hamper its ability to invest in new transfers and infrastructure.

Strategic Recovery Plans

In response to the ballooning figures, the Beşiktaş management reiterated their commitment to long-term revenue-generating projects. Key among these is the “Dikilitaş Project,” a real estate development plan expected to generate approximately 200 million Euros. The club aims to collaborate with state institutions like Emlak Konut and Ziraat Bank to transform idle land into sustainable economic resources.

Unity Amidst Crisis

Club officials used the meeting to call for unity among the “Black Eagles” faithful. “To ensure financial sustainability, which is the most basic criterion for success, we must increase our revenues and stop internal divisions,” board representatives emphasized.

The disclosure comes at a time when all major Turkish clubs—including rivals Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe—are grappling with record-high debt levels, collectively exceeding 70 billion TL, as they struggle to maintain competitiveness both domestically and in European competitions.