Besiktas rising star states that he wants to play for Arsenal amid transfer speculation

Besiktas rising star Ridvan Yilmaz revealed that he wants to join Arsenal if he leaves the Super Lig champions.

Yilmaz was one of the breakthrough players this season establishing himself as an important player for the Black Eagles who went onto win the league and cup double against the odds.

The 19-year-old left-back impressed in his debut season and has been closely linked with several European clubs.

Yilmaz revealed that he only would leave Besiktas if the club were to benefit and if he does leave he wants to join Arsenal.

And when it came to the English club he wants to join, Yilmaz admitted his heart was set on the Gunners.

“I learned on the live broadcast that I was selected for the national team,” he told TRT Spor.

“It was a dream for me to be selected for the national team and it has come true.

“I want to leave Besiktas by making money. My heart is in favour of England. I want to play for Arsenal, the Premier League team.”

Besiktas are in financial trouble and will have to sell players this summer.

Yilmaz has two years remaining on his contract but he is only paid just £12,600-per-season. Arsenal could easily offer better terms but Besiktas have offered him a contract extension with a wage increase.

The North London outfit will finish this season with Kieran Tierney as their only senior left-back.

Yilmaz will join Turkey at Euro 2020 this summer where his value could increase further. Turkey lack options at left-back so there is a chance the young full-back gets playing time despite his age and lack of experience.