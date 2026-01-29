Besiktas Secure Instant £7m Profit as Tammy Abraham Completes Aston Villa Return

In a rapid-fire sequence of transactions, Beşiktaş have officially activated their permanent purchase option for Tammy Abraham, clearing the final hurdle for the striker’s high-profile return to Aston Villa.

The Turkish club confirmed on Monday that they have triggered the mandatory buy clause in Abraham’s loan agreement, paying AS Roma a fee of €13 million (£11.2m).

This administrative move was essential to facilitate his immediate sale to Villa Park, with the Premier League side reportedly agreeing to a deal worth £18 million.

Aston Villa meanwhile, have confirmed signing Abraham.

A Reluctant Farewell

Abraham’s stint in the Süper Lig was as prolific as it was brief. The 28-year-old found the net 12 times in just 24 appearances, becoming a focal point of the Beşiktaş attack. While the Istanbul giants were reportedly keen to retain the forward, they ultimately sanctioned his return to England after the player expressed a desire to move back to the Premier League.

In a formal statement, Beşiktaş noted: “The conditions in the transfer contract of Kevin Oghenetega Tamaraebi Bakumo-Abraham have been fulfilled, and the provision for the permanent transfer has come into effect. Accordingly, a fee of 13m euros will be paid to AS Roma S.p.A.”

Back to Familiar Ground

The move marks a homecoming for Abraham, who previously enjoyed a standout loan spell with Aston Villa in the Championship, helping fire the club to promotion in 2019.

The England international traveled to the UK on Friday and underwent a medical on Saturday. With the paperwork between Beşiktaş and Roma now finalized, an official announcement from Villa Park is expected imminently.

A Proven Track Record

Abraham brings a wealth of top-level experience back to the West Midlands. Since leaving Chelsea for Roma in a £34 million deal in 2021, he has:

Scored 39 goals in 120 games in Italy.

Lifted the Europa Conference League trophy in 2022.

Earned 11 caps for the England national team.

For Unai Emery, the addition of Abraham provides a proven goalscorer to bolster Villa’s attacking options as they compete on both domestic and European fronts.