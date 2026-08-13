Beşiktaş Secure Marquee Signing as Free Agent Dusan Vlahovic Arrives in Istanbul

Beşiktaş have officially completed one of the most remarkable transfer coups of the summer after securing the signature of Serbian international striker Dušan Vlahović following his departure from Juventus.
The 26-year-old forward landed in Istanbul to undergo medical examinations and finalize his contract after Beşiktaş officially notified the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) that negotiations had been successfully concluded.
Official Announcement & Player Message
Beşiktaş confirmed the agreement via an official filing on KAP:
“Negotiations have officially commenced regarding the transfer of professional footballer Dušan Vlahović to our club. Respectfully announced to the public.”
Shortly after the club announcement, Vlahović donned the Black-and-White jersey and delivered a direct message to the supporters via Beşiktaş’s official social media channels, stating: “Black Eagles, I am coming to Beşiktaş.”
Key Details of the Transfer
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Free Transfer Arrival: Following the expiration of his contract at Juventus, Vlahović became a free agent, allowing Beşiktaş to move quickly and win his signature ahead of competing offers from around Europe and abroad.
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Reunion with Italiano: The Serbian forward’s decision to move to RAMS Park was heavily influenced by head coach Vincenzo Italiano, who previously coached Vlahović during their time together at Fiorentina.
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Squad Ambition: Beşiktaş view Vlahović as the focal point of their frontline as they prepare a major title push in the Trendyol Süper Lig and seek deep progression in European competition.