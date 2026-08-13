Beşiktaş Secure Marquee Signing as Free Agent Dusan Vlahovic Arrives in Istanbul

Beşiktaş have officially completed one of the most remarkable transfer coups of the summer after securing the signature of Serbian international striker Dušan Vlahović following his departure from Juventus.

The 26-year-old forward landed in Istanbul to undergo medical examinations and finalize his contract after Beşiktaş officially notified the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) that negotiations had been successfully concluded.

Official Announcement & Player Message

Beşiktaş confirmed the agreement via an official filing on KAP:

“Negotiations have officially commenced regarding the transfer of professional footballer Dušan Vlahović to our club. Respectfully announced to the public.”

Shortly after the club announcement, Vlahović donned the Black-and-White jersey and delivered a direct message to the supporters via Beşiktaş’s official social media channels, stating: “Black Eagles, I am coming to Beşiktaş.”

Key Details of the Transfer