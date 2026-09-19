Beşiktaş Serenade Vincenzo Italiano With ‘L’Italiano’ Following Marseille Masterclass

The Tüpraş Stadium erupted in celebration on Thursday night as Beşiktaş supporters paid tribute to head coach Vincenzo Italiano with a rendition of Toto Cutugno’s classic anthem “L’Italiano” following a dominant 4–1 victory over Olympique de Marseille.

The Black Eagles delivered an emphatic display in their UEFA Europa League opener, tearing through their Ligue 1 opponents to maintain a flawless home record under the Italian manager and send the Istanbul crowd into raptures.

Tactical Masterclass in Dolmabahçe

Italiano’s side executed a devastating game plan in transition, exploiting Marseille’s high defensive line with relentless tempo.

Dušan Vlahović opened the scoring to set the tone, before Leandro Trossard and captain Orkun Kökçü dismantled the visiting backline. The victory marks Beşiktaş’s 10th win in 12 competitive matches since Italiano assumed command over the summer, transforming the Black Eagles into one of Europe’s most potent attacking units.

As the final whistle blew, the stadium address system echoed with “L’Italiano” while thousands of supporters joined in unison to salute their head coach, marking a night of complete harmony between the bench and the stands.

The Verdict

The victory not only hands Beşiktaş an ideal start to their continental campaign but also firmly cements the bond between Italiano and the Dolmabahçe faithful.

With tactical clarity, individual brilliance, and an unwavering home atmosphere aligning seamlessly, the Black Eagles carry tremendous momentum into both their domestic title chase and European ambitions.