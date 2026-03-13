Besiktas Set to Pass on Nottingham Forest Winger Jota Silva

The Turkish adventure for Jota Silva appears to be nearing its end. Reports from Turkey indicate that Beşiktaş management has decided not to exercise the purchase option for the winger, signaling a likely return to the Premier League this summer.

Despite a promising start to his loan spell, the “Black Eagles” are reportedly unwilling to trigger the €17 million permanent transfer clause.

According to A Spor, the club’s hierarchy has begun evaluating their roster for next season, and the 26-year-old forward is not currently in their long-term plans.

A Rise Through the Ranks

Silva’s journey to the elite level was a slow burn, beginning in the lower tiers of Portuguese football before a breakout stint at Vitória Guimarães. During his two years there, he tallied 31 goal contributions in 83 appearances, earning him a €7 million move to Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2024.

His debut season at the City Ground saw him feature 37 times across all competitions. However, as Forest continued their aggressive recruitment strategy, Silva was allowed to seek a move last summer. After a potential transfer to Sporting Lisbon fell through and interest from Paris FC was rebuffed, Silva landed in Istanbul on a season-long loan.

Injury and Form Slump

While Silva initially fought his way into the Beşiktaş starting XI, his momentum was derailed by a significant injury in December. Since returning to fitness, his impact has dwindled; the Portuguese international has seen just a single minute of Super Lig action across the club’s last five fixtures.

This lack of playing time seems to have solidified the club’s decision. Although Silva previously expressed his happiness with life in Turkey, his inability to reclaim a regular spot in the rotation has made the €17 million price tag a hurdle the Beşiktaş board is unwilling to clear.

What’s Next for Silva?

The winger’s future now rests in a state of uncertainty. With his contract at Nottingham Forest running until 2028, Silva will likely head back to the City Ground in July.

Upon his return, the Forest hierarchy will face a dilemma: integrate the two-time Portugal-capped forward back into Nuno Espírito Santo’s squad or look for a fresh buyer in the European market. For now, Silva has a limited window to find his form and potentially change the minds of the Beşiktaş leadership before the season concludes.