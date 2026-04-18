Besiktas Sets €60 Million Price Tag for Man United Target Orkun Kokcu

Beşiktaş have reportedly adjusted their transfer valuation to €60 million for Orkun Kokcu, following growing interest from across Europe.

Sources have told Turkish-Football, that Besiktas directors are aware of Manchester United and Tottenham’s interest in the midfielder.

The club have conceded that Kokcu could leave this summer but are determined to receive their transfer valuation if he is snapped up over the transfer window.

From Childhood Dream to Market Titan

When Orkun Kökçü arrived at Beşiktaş from Benfica in July 2025—a move the 25-year-old described as fulfilling a childhood dream —the deal was structured as a loan with a mandatory €25 million buy clause (potentially rising to €30 million with bonuses).

While he initially struggled to find his rhythm in Istanbul, 2026 has seen the Turkish international undergo a total metamorphosis.

In the second half of the 2025–26 campaign, Kökçü has been unrecognizable. He recently became the first Beşiktaş player this season to score in three consecutive Süper Lig matches, tallying 8 goals and 9 assists in 34 total appearances.

His ability to control the tempo from midfield has not only fueled Beşiktaş’s ten-game unbeaten streak but has also caught the eye of heavyweights like Manchester United and Tottenham.

The “World Cup Effect”

The Beşiktaş board originally considered a €50 million valuation. However, with Kökçü set to play a pivotal role for the Turkish National Team in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, that figure has been hiked to €60 million.

Kökçü’s Stance: “European Giants Only”

The player’s own position on a transfer remains firm. While he is deeply committed to Beşiktaş and has expressed a desire to win a Süper Lig title before moving on, Kökçü is reportedly only open to leaving for one of Europe’s top-tier giants. He has already turned down lucrative offers from other regions to remain at the club he loves.