Beşiktaş Shift Focus to Amed SK as Vincenzo Italiano Demands Sharpness in Diyarbakır Trip

Beşiktaş returned to the Nevzat Demir Facilities on Friday morning to begin immediate tactical preparation for Sunday’s Süper Lig Matchday 6 clash against Amed SK.

Fresh off a resounding 4–1 victory over Olympique de Marseille in their UEFA Europa League opener, Vincenzo Italiano allowed his squad no time to dwell on continental praise as the Black Eagles turn their focus back to domestic duties.

Tactical Work at Ümraniye

The morning training session was split into two distinct groups under the watchful eye of Italiano and his coaching staff.

Players who featured in the starting XI against Marseille completed a light recovery program in the gym and pool. The remainder of the first-team squad engaged in a high-intensity session focused on ball retention, tight-space rondos, and rapid transition drills designed to counter Amed SK’s counter-attacking setup.

Italiano held a brief team meeting prior to pitch work, emphasizing the necessity of maintaining psychological sharpness in Diyarbakır following high-energy European fixtures.

The Verdict

With Beşiktaş maintaining momentum across both domestic and European fronts, navigating Sunday’s away trip without a continental hangover remains paramount.

Italiano’s ability to rotate effectively while preserving the team’s relentless pressing identity will determine whether the Black Eagles secure all three points at the Seyrantepe Sports Complex and keep pressure applied at the top of the Süper Lig table.