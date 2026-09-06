Beşiktaş Stage Fiery Comeback to Defeat Fenerbahçe 2–1 in Thrilling Istanbul Derby

Beşiktaş pulled off a dramatic comeback victory on Saturday evening, overturning a first-half deficit to beat arch-rivals Fenerbahçe 2–1 in a tense Istanbul derby at Chobani Stadyumu FB Şükrü Saracoğlu.

Star summer signing Dušan Vlahović proved to be the match-winner once again, netting his fourth goal in three matches to secure three crucial away points for the Black Eagles.

Škriniar Gives Fenerbahçe Early Control

Fenerbahçe opened the scoring in the 26th minute when defender Milan Škriniar reacted quickest to a loose ball inside the six-yard box, slotting past Alexander Nübel to send the home supporters into celebration.

However, Beşiktaş responded before the interval. In the 38th minute, wing-back Rıdvan Yılmaz leveled the scoreline with a clinical finish to send the two sides into the halftime break at 1–1.

Vlahović Completes Turnaround After Heated Clash

The second half turned increasingly physical as refereeing decisions sparked heated confrontations between both sets of players. Yellow cards were handed out to Škriniar, Ederson, and Mattéo Guendouzi as Fenerbahçe struggled to regain control.

The turning point came in the 73rd minute. Vlahović latched onto a swift transition pass and fired past Ederson to put Beşiktaş in front for the first time.

Late VAR Penalty Denial

Fenerbahçe pushed aggressively for a late equalizer, introducing Romelu Lukaku off the bench. The home side made vocal appeals for a penalty during stoppage time following a challenge inside the box, but a review by VAR confirmed no foul occurred.

The victory moves Beşiktaş to 9 points in second place, keeping them right behind league leaders Galatasaray, while Fenerbahçe remain stuck on 6 points following their first league defeat of the season.