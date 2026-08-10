Beşiktaş Step Up Pursuit of Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus in Premier League Raid

Beşiktaş have escalated their summer transfer operations by initiating official contact with Arsenal for Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus, sources have told Turkish-Football.

Having already finalized a £15.3 million deal for Belgian winger Leandro Trossard, the Black Eagles are now attempting to complete a second raid on the North London club to spearhead head coach Vincenzo Italiano’s attack for the upcoming Trendyol Süper Lig campaign.

Trossard Steps In as Key Persuader

To overcome competition from European rivals, Beşiktaş are leveraging recent signee Leandro Trossard to help pitch the move to his former teammate.

The Belgian international has reportedly contacted Jesus directly, sharing positive feedback about the club’s ambitions, coaching staff, and the atmosphere at Tüpraş Stadyumu.

Key Details of the Potential Transfer

Valuation & Conditions: Arsenal are willing to sanction Jesus’ departure for a fee of around £20 million . With the 29-year-old entering the final year of his contract at the Emirates Stadium, the Gunners are prioritizing a permanent exit rather than a loan deal.

Competition: Beşiktaş face stiff competition across Europe, with Serie A outfit Napoli also keeping close tabs on the Brazilian international’s situation.

Squad Hierarchy: Following the arrivals of high-profile attacking options like Viktor Gyökeres alongside Kai Havertz, Jesus has fallen down Mikel Arteta’s pecking order, paving the way for a summer departure.

Tactical Rebuilding in Istanbul

Beşiktaş board members have made securing an elite center-forward their highest priority. While Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović remains an ambitious option on their shortlist, the Black Eagles have accelerated their push for Jesus.

His work rate, pressing capability, and ability to drop deep to construct attacks make him an ideal tactical fit alongside Trossard as Beşiktaş aim to mount a title challenge against Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe.