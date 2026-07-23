Beşiktaş Step Up Transfer Pursuit of Newcastle Midfielder Joe Willock

Turkish giants Beşiktaş are interested in Newcastle United midfielder Joe Willock according to the Chronicle Live.

Contract Impasse Opens Door for Departure

The 26-year-old Englishman has entered the final 12 months of his contract at St James’ Park. With Newcastle showing no immediate plans to offer extended terms, the Magpies’ hierarchy is open to sensible offers for squad members approaching free agency to maximize value and ensure compliance with Premier League squad management goals.

Although Willock’s preference has been to remain on Tyneside and compete for a regular starting berth under Eddie Howe, the arrival of new midfield options and fierce competition in Newcastle’s central ranks have increased the likelihood of a fresh challenge abroad.

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