Besiktas stun Galatasaray in derby to blow Super Lig title race wide open

Besiktas stunned Galatasaray with a 3-1 victory in the Istanbul derby at the Vodafone Arena to blow the Super Lig title race wide open on Saturday.

It was actually Galatasaray who opened the scoring with Mauro Icardi finding the back of the net on 20 minutes.

READ: Rising Stars of the Super Lig: Ones to Watch

Icardi scored his 14th goal in the process and has now directly been involved in 21 goals this season.

However, Romain Saiss equalised before half-time for the home side and Amir Hadziahmetovic put the Black Eagles ahead soon after the interval.

Vincent Aboubakar made sure of the three points scoring in the second minute of additional time to wrap up a memorable victory.

🚀 Vincent Aboubakar'ın acımadığı o an! pic.twitter.com/WMjL3EJ88T — Ajans Beşiktaş (@ajansbesiktastr) April 30, 2023

Aboubakar now has eight goals and one assist in 12 appearances for Besiktas since joining the club in January.

The victory closed the gap with leaders Galatasaray to just five points and with second placed Fenerbahce to two points – although the Black-Whites have played an additional game.

With three games to play Besiktas still have everything to play for, a second placed finish would guarantee Champions League football next season.