Besiktas Submit Squad to UEFA for Midtjylland Clash as Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard Left Out

Beşiktaş have submitted their official player list to UEFA for their Europa League second qualifying round tie against FC Midtjylland, with Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard among the notable omissions.

The Black Eagles head into the fixture holding a 1–0 advantage following the first leg in Istanbul, but head coach Vincenzo Italiano will have to manage without several high-profile options. Trossard, who featured for Belgium at the 2026 World Cup, was not registered in the European squad list ahead of the return leg.

New Signings Included

While Trossard remains unlisted, Beşiktaş have included several key summer additions to reinforce their European campaign:

Goalkeepers: Alexander Nübel, Doğan Alemdar, Emre Bilgin.

Defenders: Kassoum Ouattara, Emmanuel Agbadou, Felix Uduokhai, Taylan Bulut, Rıdvan Yılmaz, Tiago Djaló, Emirhan Topçu, Yasin Özcan, Amir Murillo.

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi, Amir Hadžiahmetović, Salih Özcan, Milot Rashica, Kartal Yılmaz, Orkun Kökçü, Junior Olaitan, Václav Černý, İlhan Fakılı.

Forwards: Hyeongyu Oh, Mustafa Hekimoğlu, Semih Kılıçsoy.

Decision Context

The decision to omit Trossard centers on fitness conditioning and match sharpness following his extended post-World Cup break. Instead, Italiano has elected to integrate new arrivals such as former Borussia Dortmund midfielder Salih Özcan and Bayern Munich loan keeper Alexander Nübel into the active setup.

Beşiktaş need only avoid defeat in Denmark to secure safe passage to the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League.