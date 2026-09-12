Beşiktaş Talent İlhan Fakılı Named Sole Süper Lig Representative in Updated Golden Boy Top 100

Beşiktaş youngster İlhan Fakılı has earned international recognition after being named in the third monthly update of the prestigious Golden Boy Top 100 index for 2026.

The 20-year-old versatility king—who joined the Black Eagles from French side Clermont Foot during the summer transfer window—slotted into the rankings at No. 99.

Significantly, Fakılı stands as the only Süper Lig player to feature on the global shortlist, underscoring his rapid rise since moving to Istanbul.

Jointly organized by Italian outlet Tuttosport and data provider Transfermarkt, the Golden Boy Index ranks the top under-21 talent born in or after 2006 across Europe’s top 25 leagues based on match performance, playing time, and sporting impact.

Capable of operating across both flanks as a winger or central attacking midfielder, Fakılı’s seamless transition into Turkish football has caught the eye of international analysts. The youngster has already established himself in Vincenzo Italiano’s matchday rotations, making key contributions off the bench—including a goal and assist performance against Çorum FK and a late cameo in Beşiktaş’s 2–1 derby triumph over Fenerbahçe.

With European group stage action on the horizon, Fakılı’s inclusion in the Golden Boy 100 highlights the growing reputation of Beşiktaş’s revamped core on the European stage.