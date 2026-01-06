Besiktas Target Chelsea’s Filip Jorgensen in Strategic Winter Move

Turkish giants Beşiktaş have identified Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jørgensen as their top priority for the January transfer window, as the Danish international seeks regular first-team football ahead of a critical international break according to Football London.

The 23-year-old, who joined the Blues from Villarreal for £20.7 million in the summer of 2024, has found himself playing a secondary role at Stamford Bridge this season. Despite a starting appearance in Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Manchester City—filling in for the absent Robert Sánchez—Jørgensen has managed only two Premier League starts this term.

The World Cup Play-off Factor

Jørgensen’s desire for a move is reportedly driven by his international ambitions. With Denmark facing vital World Cup play-offs in March, the shot-stopper is eager to secure a starting role to challenge veteran Kasper Schmeichel for the national team’s No. 1 shirt.

However, his path to the starting lineup at Chelsea appears blocked. The West London club recently finalized the appointment of Liam Rosenior as head coach on a six-year deal, and the new manager is expected to stick with Robert Sánchez as his undisputed first choice.

Beşiktaş Propose Loan-to-Buy Deal

The “Black Eagles” are reportedly optimistic about their chances and have already initiated contact through the player’s representatives. Beşiktaş are favoring an 18-month loan deal that would include an option for a permanent transfer.

While the Turkish side is ready to install Jørgensen as their immediate starter, Chelsea’s stance remains firm.

The Blues have no current plans to alter their goalkeeping hierarchy this month. With more urgent squad issues to address, Chelsea are reluctant to let their primary backup depart without a replacement lined up.

A Crowded Goalkeeping Room

Chelsea’s depth between the posts is significant, which further complicates Jørgensen’s long-term future:

Robert Sánchez: The current incumbent who has enjoyed a resurgence this season.

Mike Penders: The highly-rated Belgian prospect currently on loan at Strasbourg, who notably worked under Rosenior in France.

Gabriel Slonina: The American youngster who was part of the club’s recent Club World Cup triumph.

Alternative Targets

Beşiktaş are keeping their options open, with Tottenham’s Antonin Kinsky and Sporting CP’s Rui Silva also on their radar. However, like Chelsea, Spurs are reportedly unwilling to disrupt their goalkeeping department mid-season.

As Rosenior prepares for a high-stakes Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal, the decision on whether to start Jørgensen or return to Sánchez will be a major indicator of the Dane’s standing in the new era. For now, Beşiktaş remain waiting in the wings, hoping the lure of a starting spot in Istanbul will be enough to force a breakthrough.