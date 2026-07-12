Beşiktaş Target Elite Striker Trio to Spearhead Domestic Title Charge

Beşiktaş have drawn up a high-profile, three-man shortlist of prominent European forwards as they intensify their efforts to secure a marquee center-forward ahead of the upcoming Süper Lig campaign. The Black Eagles have prioritized a top-tier attacking addition to build a potent offensive unit capable of challenging the domestic hierarchy from the opening whistle.

The club’s recruitment team, the Istanbul giants are targeting Juventus marksman Dušan Vlahović, Napoli forward Romelu Lukaku, and Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The ambitious transfer strategy underlines the board’s determination to significantly elevate their squad profile for both domestic competitions and their upcoming European commitments.

Navigating the Shortlist and Plan B Contingencies

Reports from Turkey suggest that Beşiktaş have already established preliminary contacts as they evaluate the feasibility of each elite target. The club is working meticulously via intermediaries to assess the financial package required to land a proven international goalscorer.

The Primary Focus: Former Juventus forward Dušan Vlahović remains high on the club’s agenda, with management eager to test the Serbian international’s interest in a move to the Bosporus.

The Alternative Directives: Should discussions for Vlahović fail to yield a quick breakthrough, Beşiktaş are prepared to pivot to Napoli’s Romelu Lukaku as a primary alternative. The Belgian striker is understood to be open to a fresh challenge following recent transitional friction in Serie A.

The Bundesliga Option: Czech international Patrik Schick completes the formidable three-man shortlist, offering a technically astute, elite physical presence that perfectly fits the tactical layout mapped out by the coaching staff.

The aggressive recruitment drive forms the cornerstone of Beşiktaş’s pre-season preparation. With rival clubs actively spending to consolidate their positions, the Black Eagles recognize that bringing an established elite forward to Tüpraş Stadium is essential to re-establishing their status as genuine title contenders. Dialogue with the respective player camps is expected to advance over the coming weeks.