Beşiktaş have identified Nottingham Forest centre-back Ousmane Diomande as a primary defensive target ahead of the January 2027 transfer window, sources have told Turkish-Football.

Acting on a technical report from head coach Vincenzo Italiano, the Istanbul club are exploring a loan deal with an option to buy for the 22-year-old Ivory Coast international as they look to reinforce central defence for the second half of the 2026/27 Süper Lig campaign.

Diomande joined Nottingham Forest from Sporting CP for €40 million at the start of the season, but has struggled to hold down a regular starting place in the Premier League. After featuring in the opening weeks of the campaign, the defender has been restricted to six appearances across all competitions and has not played a minute in Forest’s last four league fixtures.

Under contract at the City Ground until 2030, Diomande is reportedly open to a mid-season move in order to secure consistent first-team football.

Beşiktaş’s push for a new centre-back stems from frustration over the form and output of current defensive options Emmanuel Agbadou and Tiago Djaló, with the club’s hierarchy eager to raise competition at the heart of Italiano’s back line.

Diomande already shares a dressing room at international level with Agbadou, having partnered his fellow Ivorian defender with the Ivory Coast national team—a factor Beşiktaş believe could help ease his adaptation in Istanbul if a deal is agreed with Forest.