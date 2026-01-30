Besiktas Target Liverpool’s Tsimikas as “Greek Scouser” Seeks Italian Escape

Beşiktaş have emerged as a primary destination for Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas, as the Turkish powerhouse looks to capitalize on the full-back’s frustrating loan spell in Serie A.

Reports from Turkey, led by journalist Efecan Oztas, indicate that the Black Eagles have already initiated negotiations to bring the 29-year-old to Vodafone Park before the winter transfer window slams shut. Tsimikas is currently on a season-long loan at AS Roma, but the move has reportedly been earmarked for an early termination.

Frustration in the Eternal City

Tsimikas moved to Roma last summer following Liverpool’s acquisition of Milos Kerkez, which pushed the Greek international further down Arne Slot’s pecking order. However, his time in Italy has not gone according to plan.

The left-back has been restricted to just 672 minutes across 16 appearances—a lack of consistency that has left the player eager for a fresh start. Roma are reportedly willing to sanction his return to Anfield mid-season, clearing the path for Beşiktaş to strike a deal.

A Leader for the Black Eagles

Beşiktaş are currently prioritizing the left-back position and view Tsimikas as more than just a tactical addition. With over 115 appearances for Liverpool and a reputation for high-intensity play, the Greek star is seen as a potential dressing-room leader.

The Istanbul giants are currently discussing two possible avenues with Liverpool:

Initial Loan: A short-term move to secure the player for the remainder of the 2025/26 campaign.

Permanent Transfer: Beşiktaş are also inquiring about the total valuation should they decide to make the move permanent in the summer.

Versatility and Experience

Beyond his defensive duties, Tsimikas’s ability to operate as both a traditional full-back and a wing-back is a major draw for the Beşiktaş technical staff. His experience in high-pressure environments, including his trophy-winning years at Liverpool, is viewed as vital for a Beşiktaş side looking to dominate domestically and compete in Europe.

As the transfer deadline approaches, talks between the clubs and the player’s representatives are intensifying. With all parties seemingly aligned on a move away from Italy, a “concrete development” is expected in the final days of January.