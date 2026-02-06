Besiktas Target Man United’s Altay Bayindir as Turkish Transfer Deadline Looms

With the Turkish transfer window set to slam shut tomorrow, February 6, Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayındır has emerged as a primary target for Super Lig giants Beşiktaş.

The 27-year-old Turkey international faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford following a dramatic shift in the club’s goalkeeping hierarchy. While Bayındır began the 2025/26 campaign in an unexpected starting role ahead of Andre Onana, a difficult string of performances saw the club move aggressively in the market.

The Lammens Impact

United’s deadline-day acquisition of Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp for £18.2m appears to have permanently altered Bayındır’s prospects. Lammens has quickly established himself as the undisputed number one, notably securing the team’s first clean sheet of the season in a -0 victory over Sunderland.

In contrast, Bayındır’s statistics this term have struggled to impress. In his six appearances, the Turkish shot-stopper failed to record a clean sheet, conceding a total of 11 goals. With United now out of European and cup competitions, only 14 Premier League fixtures remain—leaving Bayındır with almost no path to the starting XI barring an injury to Lammens.

A Return to Istanbul?

According to reports from talkSPORT, Beşiktaş are scouring the market for a high-caliber goalkeeper and have narrowed their search to Bayındır and Leeds United’s Illan Meslier.

While Bayındır has never publicly expressed dissatisfaction with his move to Manchester from Fenerbahçe three years ago, the lure of regular first-team football in his home country may prove decisive. Conversely, reports suggest that Meslier is hesitant about a move to the Super Lig, potentially making Bayındır the more viable option for the Istanbul club.

Ineos Facing a Decision

The move puts United’s leadership, led by Ineos, in a difficult position. Selling Bayındır now would leave the veteran Tom Heaton as the sole experienced backup to Lammens for the remainder of the season.

While United insiders suggest the club is not actively looking to offload players this late in the window, a significant formal offer from Beşiktaş could force a change in stance before tomorrow’s deadline. Should a deal fail to materialize, Bayındır may have to wait until the summer or look toward the MLS window, which remains open until late March.