Besiktas Target Man United’s Altay Bayindir in Strategic Loan Move

Beşiktaş have identified Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayındır as a loan transfer target to reinforce the squad before the winter transfer window slams shut, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The “Black Eagles” have reportedly reached out to the English giants with a proposal to bring the Turkish international back to the Süper Lig on a loan deal until the conclusion of the season.

A Win-Win for All Parties

The move is being framed as a mutually beneficial arrangement for both clubs and the player.

For Manchester United, sanctioning a loan would provide Bayındır with much-needed competitive minutes, which have been scarce at Old Trafford.

By playing regularly in a high-pressure environment like Beşiktaş, United hope to:

Maintain Match Fitness: Ensure Bayındır remains sharp for international duty.

Protect Market Value: A strong run of form in Türkiye would significantly bolster his price tag ahead of a potential permanent sale in the summer transfer window.

Homegrown Advantage

For Beşiktaş, the acquisition of Bayındır represents a low-risk, high-reward move. As a former captain of rivals Fenerbahçe, the 27-year-old shot-stopper possesses an intimate knowledge of the Turkish Süper Lig and requires zero adaptation time.

His familiarity with the league’s strikers and the intense atmosphere of Istanbul derbies makes him an ideal candidate to step straight into the starting eleven.

The Battle for the Number One Spot

Beşiktaş have been active in the market for a goalkeeper, recently linked with Liverpool’s Giorgi Mamardashvili, but the Bayındır deal is seen as a more “homegrown” solution that helps with squad registration rules.

With the Turkish transfer window entering its final stages, negotiations are expected to accelerate. Should United give the green light, Bayındır would return to his homeland with a point to prove, aiming to help Beşiktaş climb the table while simultaneously auditioning for a permanent move elsewhere in Europe come June.