Beşiktaş are preparing for a major shake-up on the right flank during the upcoming winter transfer window, with Manchester United winger Amad Diallo emerging as their top target.
With the Black Eagles pushing to stay in the Süper Lig title race while eyeing a top-eight finish in the UEFA Europa League, club chiefs have been working behind the scenes to upgrade their wide options—and they are ready to clear out the current crop to make room.
According to Fotomac, Beşiktaş have been left underwhelmed by the output of their existing right-wing trio—Václav Černý, Ernest Poku and Milot Rashica—and have already drawn up an exit plan for all three.
Former Norwich City winger Milot Rashica is expected to be the first out the door, with the club ready to part ways with the Kosovo international. Meanwhile, Beşiktaş have decided against triggering the purchase option in Ernest Poku’s deal,and are prepared to listen to incoming offers for Václav Černý.
With departures lined up, the Istanbul giants have turned their attention to the Premier League and are closely monitoring 24-year-old Manchester United forward Amad Diallo. While Beşiktaş also have alternative targets on their shortlist in Belgium and Portugal, any formal move will depend on developments out of Old Trafford.
Diallo, an Ivory Coast international, has registered 16 goals and 17 assists across 105 appearances for Manchester United.However, prising him away from England will not be straightforward—the winger is under contract with the Red Devils until June 2030 and currently holds a market valuation of €45 million according to Transfermarkt, meaning a loan arrangement would likely be Beşiktaş’s most realistic route.