Beşiktaş Target Newcastle Midfielder Joe Willock in Winter Transfer Swoop

Beşiktaş have identified Newcastle United midfielder Joe Willock as a priority target for the winter transfer window, sources have told Turkish-Football.

Vincenzo Italiano’s side have made a blistering start to the campaign—most recently dismantling Olympique de Marseille 4–1 in their UEFA Europa League opener—but the Black Eagles hierarchy are keen to hand the Italian manager further depth in midfield to sustain their dual campaign across domestic and European fronts.

Communication channels are understood to be open between the clubs, with Newcastle open to discussing terms for the 27-year-old Englishman.

Willock, who originally made a high-profile move to St James’ Park from Arsenal in 2021, fits the profile Beşiktaş are seeking: a dynamic box-to-box presence capable of driving forward, breaking opposition lines, and chipping in with crucial goals from deep.

The Istanbul club previously held initial talks for Willock earlier in the summer window, only for Newcastle to temporarily block a departure following injuries in their squad. However, with Beşiktaş president Serdal Adalı eager to finalize the squad’s final piece, the Black Eagles have reignited their pursuit.

While initial inquiries have centered on a potential loan deal with an option to buy, any progress will depend on the player’s willingness to test himself outside English football and agree terms on a fresh chapter in Istanbul.

Should a deal materialize, Willock would join captain Orkun Kökçü and Leandro Trossard in what promises to be one of the most formidable midfield units in the Süper Lig.