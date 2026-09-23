Beşiktaş target winter move for Augsburg starlet Mert Kömür

Beşiktaş have officially identified FC Augsburg midfielder Mert Kömür as a top priority for the upcoming winter transfer window, lining up an ambitious move as part of their long-term strategy to inject elite young talent into their central midfield, according to Fanatik.
The 21-year-old Turkish-German playmaker, who broke through Augsburg’s youth ranks to establish himself in the senior Bundesliga setup, has emerged as one of the most intriguing prospects in German football. His development has drawn significant attention from scouting departments across Europe, but Beşiktaş’s technical committee is actively working to place themselves at the front of the queue ahead of January.
Valuation & Negotiations
Augsburg have reportedly set an initial benchmark valuation of €20m for the highly rated midfielder. While that figure represents a steep investment, initial indications suggest the Bavarian outfit may be open to negotiation if a well-structured proposal is brought to the table.
Beşiktaş’s board is preparing a strategic offer designed to meet Augsburg’s expectations without overextending their immediate budget. The plan involves a phased payment structure backed by performance-related add-ons and a significant future sell-on clause, aimed at lowering the upfront fee and convincing the Bundesliga club to greenlight a winter deal.
Tactical Fit & Domestic Appeal
A technically gifted, ambidextrous midfielder, Kömür is comfortable operating in multiple central roles—ranging from a deep-lying orchestrator (No. 6) to an advanced, incisive creator (No. 10). His press resistance, vision in tight spaces, and ability to break opposition lines make him an ideal tactical fit for Beşiktaş’s possession-based approach.
Crucially, Kömür’s Turkish heritage adds immense value under local squad rules, giving the Black Eagles a long-term domestic asset with European caliber. With competing interest emerging from other Continental clubs, Beşiktaş are keen to lay the groundwork early to secure their key target before a bidding war erupts.