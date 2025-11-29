Besiktas Targets Man United Outcast Altay Bayindir on Loan

Turkish giant Beşiktaş has reportedly identified Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayındır as its main target for the January transfer window, seeking to bring the Turkish international back to the Süper Lig.

The move comes as Bayındır struggles to secure meaningful playing time at Old Trafford, a challenge exacerbated by Manchester United’s lack of midweek European fixtures this season.

Sources told Turkish-Football that Beşiktaş is actively seeking to sign the goalkeeper on a loan deal until the end of the season, which includes an option to buy. Negotiations between the Turkish club and Manchester United are understood to be underway.

Displaced at Old Trafford

Bayındır was brought in following the summer loan departure of André Onana and was initially given a chance between the sticks. However, the Turkish international failed to impress during his first six games of the season and has been subsequently benched by Senne Lammens since the victory over Sunderland.

Beşiktaş is intensifying its efforts to secure the 25-year-old in the mid-season window, viewing him as the ‘main target’ to strengthen their defense. The club is hopeful of convincing Bayındır to make the move, offering him a path to regular first-team football.

United’s Dilemma

While Bayındır currently sits as the second-choice goalkeeper under manager Ruben Amorim, his potential departure presents a dilemma for the Manchester United hierarchy. If the Turkish international were to leave in January, United would be compelled to find a replacement.

The club is reportedly reluctant to interrupt the progress of promising young keeper Radek Vítek, who is currently gaining invaluable experience as a starter for Bristol City in the Championship. With veteran Tom Heaton having rarely played in recent years, United may need to enter the transfer market for a low-cost, experienced alternative to serve as backup.

Despite the complications, it is understood that if Bayındır pushes for the move in search of playing time, Manchester United is unlikely to stand in his way. The looming loan-to-buy talks with Beşiktaş suggest a resolution could be reached quickly in the new year.