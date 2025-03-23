Besiktas Targets Onuachu: Summer Talks Planned with Southampton

Besiktas, the Turkish Super Lig outfit, has identified Southampton’s Paul Onuachu as their primary transfer target and is preparing to engage in discussions with the English club this summer.

The Istanbul side is keen to secure the Nigerian striker’s services, aiming to bolster their attacking options.

Onuachu’s move to Southampton in the 2023 winter transfer window from Genk, on a four-and-a-half-year contract, has not yielded the expected success.

Following Southampton’s relegation to the Championship, he was loaned to Trabzonspor, where he excelled, scoring 17 goals in just 25 appearances.

This impressive form in Turkey has sustained his high market value, though previous attempts by Turkish clubs to sign him were thwarted by Southampton’s hefty asking price.

Despite initial exclusion from former manager Russell Martin’s plans, Onuachu has seen some Premier League action under new manager Ivan Juric, scoring two goals.

However, his overall record at Southampton, with only two goals in 33 appearances, has been underwhelming.

Onuachu’s popularity in Turkey remains strong, and Besiktas is eager to capitalize on this. According to reports from Turkish daily Star, Besiktas plans to offer the 30-year-old forward a two-year contract.

Crucially, Onuachu has reportedly signaled his willingness to return to Turkey, making Besiktas’ pursuit more promising.

Besiktas, currently managed by former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and occupying fourth place in the Super Lig, views Onuachu as their top attacking priority for the summer transfer window.

The potential for Southampton’s second consecutive relegation could facilitate the transfer, as the English club may be more inclined to negotiate.

Besiktas is determined to secure Onuachu, aiming to bring his proven goal-scoring ability back to the Turkish league. The upcoming talks between the clubs will be crucial in determining the outcome of this potential transfer.