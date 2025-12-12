Besiktas Targets Wolves Defender Emmanuel Agbadou as Top January Candidate

Turkish giants Beşiktaş have identified Wolves defender Emmanuel Agbadou as their “first candidate” to reinforce their central defense during the upcoming January transfer window.

The 28-year-old Ivorian, who joined Wolverhampton Wanderers for a sizeable £16.6 million last January, is reportedly at the top of the transfer wish list for Sergen Yalçın’s side, according to Turkish journalist Mustafa Korkusuz for Turkish state broadcaster TRT.

Interest Amid Wolves’ Struggles

Agbadou, who began his career in his native Ivory Coast before spells in the Tunisian league, the Belgian second tier, and three solid seasons with Ligue 1 side Reims, has been one of the first-choice names in Wolves’ backline. However, his current club is facing a dismal campaign and is heavily favored for relegation, having conceded 33 goals in only 15 games—the worst defensive record in the Premier League.

A move to Beşiktaş, offering an immediate escape from the relegation dogfight, could be a tempting proposition for Agbadou.

The central defender is set to leave Wolves later this month to join the Ivorian national team for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), further complicating his immediate availability and the club’s ability to stabilize their porous defense.

Transfer Hurdles Remain

Despite the clear interest from the Black Eagles, signing Agbadou will be challenging. His contract with Wolves does not expire until 2029, giving the Premier League club strong leverage in any negotiations.

Wolves are unlikely to want to lose one of their most important defenders mid-season, especially given their precarious league position. It remains to be seen whether Beşiktaş will table a formal offer substantial enough to tempt the struggling Premier League club into sanctioning a sale.

Meanwhile, Agbadou is not the only Wolves player facing transfer speculation, as teammate Fer Lopez has also been linked with a January move away from the club.