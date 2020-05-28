Besiktas to hold talks with Arsenal midfielder over €1.3m pay dispute after refusing to play on for Super Lig outfit

Besiktas are holding talks with Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny over resolving the ongoing pay dispute.

The pay issue has escalated to the point where Elneny has threatened to quit Besiktas until a solution is found.

A source close to Besiktas revealed to Turkish-Football that the club are keen on settling the matter and that they are confident an agreement will be reached.

The club are facing mounting financial trouble which has been exasperated by the coronavirus disruptions.

Elneny claims that he is owed €1.3m and that he will not play for the Super Lig sides until he is paid what he is owed.

Besiktas want to find a compromise and have asked Elneny to be understanding of their situation in these difficult times.

Loris Karius had his contract terminated following a similar pay dispute and has returned to Liverpool as a result.

The Black Eagles are, however, happy with Elneny and want him to stay.

The Super Lig will return on 12 June after being suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Elneny will not play for Besiktas in the opening week unless an agreement is reached.

Should Besiktas fail to convince the 27-year-old to stay he will return to Arsenal where he still has another two years remaining on his contract.