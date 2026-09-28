Beşiktaş Track Augsburg Prospect Mert Kömür Ahead of Transfer Windows

Beşiktaş have added FC Augsburg’s rising midfielder Mert Kömür to their primary transfer target list as the Black Eagles look to inject dynamic youth into their central engine room.

The 20-year-old German-born playmaker has captured the attention of European scouts following a breakthrough stretch in the Bundesliga, prompting Beşiktaş management to initiate preliminary tracking ahead of upcoming window operations.

Scouting Unit Highlights Kömür’s Profile

According to reports from Fotomaç, Beşiktaş’s technical scouting department has compiled comprehensive performance dossiers on Kömür, highlighting his press resistance, line-breaking passes, and technical composure under high pressure.

Operating primarily as an attacking midfielder or central distributor, Kömür’s eligibility under domestic player status guidelines makes him an exceptionally attractive target for Süper Lig squad construction.

Long-Term Squad Renewal Strategy

Beşiktaş executive board members are preparing to make formal contact with Augsburg officials to assess the player’s market valuation and contract parameters.

With the Black Eagles focusing heavily on lowering the average age of their core squad while securing high-upside Turkish-descent talent across Europe, Kömür has emerged as a key priority for the club’s long-term technical project.