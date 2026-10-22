Beşiktaş vs. Crystal Palace: Tactical Preview, Team News, and European Stakes

Beşiktaş welcome Premier League outfit Crystal Palace to Dolmabahçe under the Thursday night lights for a high-stakes UEFA Europa League Matchday 3 encounter.

Sitting 4th in the overall 36-team League Phase standings after scoring seven goals in opening wins over Marseille (4-1) and Hoffenheim (3-2), Vincenzo Italiano’s side look to bounce back from a 2-0 domestic loss to Trabzonspor.

Facing a fragile Crystal Palace side under Pierre Sage—who travel to Turkey following a heavy 5-0 derby defeat to Brighton — Beşiktaş aim to preserve their flawless European start.

Key Players & Tactical Focus

In-form 20-year-old breakout winger İlhan Fakılı will feature heavily on the wide right flank as Premier League scouts watch from the stands. His direct 1v1 threat and transition speed offer Beşiktaş a vital outlet to breach Palace’s three-man backline.

Upfront, Dušan Vlahović—who has netted six goals in six Süper Lig games—is expected to return to European starting duty alongside Leandro Trossard. With Orkun Kökçü (foot) and Milot Rashica (hamstring) both sidelined, Salih Özcan and Wilfried Ndidi will anchor the central pivot to neutralize Palace’s central progression.

Probable Lineups

Beşiktaş (4-2-3-1):

Nübel; Murillo, Agbadou, Topçu, Yılmaz; Özcan, Ndidi; Fakılı, Olaitan, Trossard; Vlahović

Substitutes: Destanoğlu, Svensson, Uduokhai, Masuaku, Al-Musrati, Fernandes, Oh Hyeon-gyu

Crystal Palace (3-4-2-1):

Henderson; Canvot, Disasi, Richards; Mingueza, Timber, Wharton, Mitchell; Pino, Sarr; Strand Larsen

Substitutes: Turner, Ward, Clyne, Hughes, Kamada, Schlupp, Nketiah

Verdict

Italiano’s side possess the central physical profile and home atmospheric advantage needed to dictate tempo early.

Palace have won just two of their last 11 away games across all competitions.

Besiktas lost on the weekend away to Trabzonspor so will be hoping to bounce back in front of their home crowd and extend their perfect European competition record.

Expect an intense opening period at TÜPRAŞ Stadium as Beşiktaş target a narrow 2-1 victory to extend their European home winning streak.