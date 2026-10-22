Beşiktaş vs. Crystal Palace: Vincenzo Italiano Reveals Orkun Kökçü Injury Status

Beşiktaş head coach Vincenzo Italiano addressed the media ahead of his side’s high-stakes UEFA Europa League clash against Crystal Palace, shutting down mid-season transfer links with Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović while providing a key fitness update on midfielder Orkun Kökçü.

In his pre-match press conference at TÜPRAŞ Stadium, the 48-year-old Italian technician emphasized tactical focus over market speculation as the Black Eagles prepare to host Premier League opposition.

Transfer Rumors & Squad Availability

Italiano addressed the recent flurry of transfer reports connecting Beşiktaş with high-profile January moves:

“Dušan Vlahović is an elite European striker, but linking him to us at this stage is completely detached from reality,” Italiano stated. “Our focus is strictly on maximizing the output of our current squad rather than entertaining winter transfer window fantasy.”

The manager confirmed that Turkish international midfielder Orkun Kökçü has fully recovered from recent muscle fatigue and is available for selection in the starting XI against Crystal Palace.

“Kökçü gives us central press-resistance and dictates our tempo in transition. Having him fully fit for an intense fixture against Premier League opposition is vital for our tactical setup,” he added.

Crucial Europa League Encounter

Facing a physical Crystal Palace side at TÜPRAŞ Stadium, Beşiktaş look to leverage home advantage to secure three points and strengthen their positioning in the Europa League standings.

With Kökçü back in central channels alongside breakout winger İlhan Fakılı, Italiano’s side enter tomorrow night’s tie with their key tactical pillars fully available.