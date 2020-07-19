Besiktas vs Fenerbahce: How to watch Turkish football, Super Lig match preview & probable line-ups

Besiktas take on Fenerbahce at the Vodafone Park stadium in the Super Lig on Sunday.

The final major derby clash of the season will see 4th placed Besiktas take on Fenerbahce who are 7th.

The best Fenerbahce can hope for this season is a 5th placed finish and that is only if the two sides immediately above them Galatasaray and Alanyaspor drop points in their remaining games.

Besiktas meanwhile, still have everything to play for as a 3rd placed finish is up for grabs.

The Black Eagles are just one point behind Sivasspor who are 3rd and with a Champions League spot on the line there is still everything to play for.

For those who want to know how they can watch the game below is a list of how you can view the match depending on your location.

Where can I watch the derby in Turkey?

The match will be broadcasted on beIN Sports HD 1 in Turkey. You can actually watch the derby anywhere in the world if you have a subscription. The only problem is that the commentary will be in Turkish.

Where can I watch the derby in the UK?

For the first time ever, BT Sport have bought the rights to broadcast the top-tier of Turkish football. The match will be aired live at 19:00 GMT on BT Sport 1.

Where can I watch the derby in the US and Canada?

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch the game live using the beIN Sports Connect app.

Besiktas vs Fenerbahce Preview

Besiktas are by far the more in-form side despite the squad falling apart at the seams.

Victor Ruiz was the latest player to leave the Black Eagles after accusing the club of not paying his wages.

He followed Loris Karius who returned to Liverpool after similar complaints. And there are a mounting number of players unhappy with the financial situation.

Despite chaos off the field, head coach Sergen Yalcin has remarkably managed to get his side firing on all cylinders.

Fenerbahce meanwhile, are in chaos on and off the pitch. The Yellow Canaries face the realistic prospect of finishing another season outside the top-four.

The Yellow Canaries have pretty much given up and are busy rolling out their young prospects such as Omer Faruk Beyaz and Ferdi Kadioglu. And to be fair it may actually have been the smartest thing they have done this season as the only thing going for this team is the talent they possess in their youth ranks.

Prediction: Besiktas Win

Besiktas vs Fenerbahce Probable Lineups

Stadium: Vodafone

Referee: Halil Umut Meler

Kick-Off: 19:00 GMT

Besiktas: Ersin, Gökhan, Vida, Roco, Caner, Elneny, Lens, Atiba, Boateng, Boyd, Burak.

Manager: Sergen Yalçın

Fenerbahce: Altay, Dirar, Serdar, Falette, Hasan Ali, Tolga, Ozan, Ferdi, Jailson, Deniz, Vedat.

Manager: Tahir Karapınar