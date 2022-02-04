Besiktas want Arsenal striker in end of season move

Besiktas are interested in Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette according to beIN SPORTS.

Per the source, the Black Eagles want Lacazette on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The France international will be a free agent at the end of the current Premier League campaign unless he strikes a new agreement.

Besiktas are able to speak directly with Lacazette and his representatives as he has under six months remaining on his current deal.

The 30-year-old has scored five goals and provided four assists in 22 games for the Gunners in all competitions this season.

Lacazette joined Arsenal on a £47.7m [Transfermarkt] fee from Lyon in 2017.

The striker has scored 70 goals and provided 32 assists in 192 games for Arsenal during his time at the North London based outfit.

Besiktas are the reigning Super Lig champions and Turkish Cup holders.

The Black-Whites are already planning ahead to next season after a poor domestic campaign.

The Istanbul giants are 18 points behind league leaders Trabzonspor 23 games into the season.

Besiktas could however, still qualify for a European competition spot as they are just one point behind 4th placed Adana Demirspor.