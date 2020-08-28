Besiktas want Stoke City midfielder for just €1m, Potters paid €16m for same player in 2018

Besiktas want Stoke City midfielder Badou Ndiaye according to Fanatik.

Per the source, the Black Eagles are on the verge of signing the Senegal international.

The report claims that the Black-Whites have offered just €1m for the midfielder and that they want to sign him on a three-year deal.

Stoke meanwhile, reportedly want €2m for the 29-year-old.

Such a low transfer fee would mark a loss on investment for the Championship side and Ndiaye does have another two years left on his contract.

The Potters paid Galatasaray €16m for Ndiaye back in 2018.

Ndiaye did return to Turkey last season playing on loan for Trabzonspor and spent the previous season on a temporary move at Galatasaray.

Besiktas finished last season in third place and qualified for the Champions League qualification playoffs but were eliminated by PAOK in Greece.

Ndiaye will have played for three of the traditional ‘big four’ in Turkey if he does move to Besiktas.

The midfielder played an important role for Trabzonspor who won the Turkish Cup and finished as Super Lig runners-up last term.