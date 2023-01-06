Besiktas want to send Dele Alli back to Everton early cutting his season-long loan short according to Daily Express via Sabah.

Per the source, the Black Eagles want to cut Alli’s deal short but could be forced to keep him on in January.

The former England international has failed to start a league match since October and has made just nine appearances for the Black Eagles.

The 26-year-old has been an unused substitute for the last four league games and faces an uphill battle to win back the trust of manager Senol Gunes.

Alli lasted just 29 minutes in the Turkish Cup clash against Sanliurfaspor, he was taken off with his side losing 2-0 against the second-tier side.

Besiktas managed to go onto win the game 4-2.

The report claims that Everton would not be able to loan Alli out again if he was to return as he made two appearances for Everton before his move to Besiktas.

Therefore it appears unlikely that Besiktas will be able to reach an agreement with Everton to cut his loan contract short.

Alli is expected to remain at Besiktas unless an agreement can be reached with the Toffees to terminate his agreement.

The Black-Whites are currently 10 points behind league leaders Galatasaray but do have a game in hand.