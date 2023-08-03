Besiktas Want to Sign Everton Midfielder & Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Besiktas want to sign Everton midfielder Demerai Gray and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is according to BBC.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is without a club after his contract expired at Liverpool this summer.

The 29-year-old has also been linked with clubs in the Saudi Pro League but he is said to be interested in the Besiktas offer which would allow him to stay in a UEFA zone league and compete in European competition football.

Gray meanwhile, also has offers from Fulham according to the report. Additionally, The Echo report that Crystal Palace are also interested.

It appears that Gray is keen on joining Fulham for now but there is no deal in place yet.

The Black Eagles have been targeting English players recently. Dele Alli and Nathan Redmond both played for the club last season.

Besiktas want to build a side capable of challenging for the league title after finishing last season in third place.

The Black-Whites did however, have a strong finish to the campaign and want to start where they left off.

Oxlade-Chamberlain would add experience to the side having won the Champions League and Premier League with Liverpool.

Additionally, he has 35 international caps for England.