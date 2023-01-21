Besiktas willing to pay up to €3.5m for Newcastle midfielder

Besiktas want to sign Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey according to Fotomac.

Per the source, Besiktas are in talks with Shelvey’s representatives over a temporary move to Turkey ahead of making a formal offer to Newcastle.

The Black-Whites want to pay €2.5m but are prepared to go up to €3.5m to snap up the Wales international.

The Black Eagles are keen on strengthening their midfielder over the winter transfer period.

Shelvey has struggled for playing time this season falling out of favor with Newcastle manager Eddie Howe with Bruno Guimareas and Sean Longstaff ahead of him in the pecking order.

In total the 30-year-old has made 202 appearances in all competitons for the Magpies scoring 18 times and providing 25 assists.

Shelvy has made just three appearances this season and a move to Besiktas could give him more playing time.

He would be joining Dele Alli at Besiktas if he does make the move but the Everton loanee has struggled to make an impact.

Shelvey will be out of contract at the end of the season unless Newcastle offer new terms he will be leaving for free this summer.

Besiktas are currently 5th in the league table, 13 points behind leaders Galatasaray but do two games in hand.