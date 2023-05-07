Besiktas win fourth game in a row to move into 2nd place in the Super Lig

Besiktas continued their impressive run in the Super Lig with a 3-1 win away to Antalyaspor on Saturday.

Antalyaspor actually got off to a great start when Omer Toprak put his side ahead on 32 minutes.

Besiktas did not actually equalise until 54 minutes when Vincent Aboubakar leveled the scores.

Aboubakar now has 10 goals and one assist in 13 appearances since joining over the winter transfer window.

Bunyamin Balci got sent off for the home side on 82 minutes but the scores were still equal until Cenk Tosun put the visitors ahead on 84 minutes.

Aboubakar bagged a brace just minutes later to secure all three points and win Besiktas their fourth game in a row.

The victory moves Besiktas up to second in the Super Lig table, two points behind leaders Galatasaray and one ahead of third placed Fenerbahce.

However, both Galatasaray and Fenerbahce have two games in hand. Fenerbahce will move back above Besiktas if they beat Giresunspor away from home today.

Galatasaray meanwhile, will extend their points lead over Besiktas to five points if they win the derby clash against Basaksehir on Monday.