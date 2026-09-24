Beşiktaş Winger İlhan Fakılı Reassigned to Türkiye U21 Squad for Ukraine Fixture

Beşiktaş winger İlhan Fakılı has been temporarily reassigned from the senior A Millî squad to the Türkiye Under-21 (Ümit Milli) national team ahead of their crucial match against Ukraine on September 26.

The 20-year-old wide attacker, who joined the Black Eagles from French side Clermont Foot over the summer, initially earned a spot in Vincenzo Montella’s senior national team setup following his strong start at Tüpraş Stadyumu.

Strategic Reassignment for International Minutes

According to an official statement from the Turkish Football Federation, the technical management decided to deploy Fakılı to the U21 squad specifically to provide immediate attacking impact for their away clash against Ukraine.

The decision is designed to allow the former Clermont academy product guaranteed starting minutes in competitive international action rather than remaining on the bench for the senior team. Federation officials confirmed that Fakılı will immediately rejoin the senior A Millî candidate pool following the completion of the U21 fixture.

Rapid Rise at Beşiktaş

Since making his high-profile move to Istanbul, Fakılı has rapidly established himself as a dynamic option on the left flank. His pace, press resistance, and direct end-product have earned him early praise in both Süper Lig and European competition.

The Ümit Milli technical team views Fakılı’s inclusion as a significant boost to their attacking fluidity, offering tactical flexibility as they prepare for their upcoming international qualification campaign.