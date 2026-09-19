Beşiktaş Youngster İlhan Fakılı Hails Collective Unity Following Marseille Triumph

Beşiktaş winger İlhan Fakılı praised the collective harmony and resilience within the squad following the Black Eagles’ commanding 4–1 victory over Olympique de Marseille at the Tüpraş Stadium.

The young attacker, who opened the scoring on a memorable European night in Dolmabahçe, deferred personal acclaim to emphasize the team-first mentality cultivated under Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Inside the Camp

Fakılı’s early strike set the tone for an explosive collective performance that saw Beşiktaş dismantle their Ligue 1 opposition in transition.

Speaking after the final whistle, the young winger underscored the strong bond across the dressing room as the foundation for their blistering start to the UEFA Europa League campaign.

“I am delighted with my teammates and incredibly proud of everyone,” Fakılı said. “As Beşiktaş, we collectively put in a fantastic performance tonight. We will keep our heads down, focus on the upcoming fixtures, and build on this momentum.”

The Verdict

Fakılı’s mature output on the European stage reinforces the expanding depth available to Van Bronckhorst as Beşiktaş navigate a demanding multi-front campaign.

With chemistry clicking across both senior stars and emerging talent, the Black Eagles turn their immediate focus back to domestic matters, carrying tremendous confidence into their weekend Süper Lig commitments.